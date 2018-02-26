Driver in fatal weekend collision in west Las Vegas identified

Alfredo Flores-Hernandez, 31, of Las Vegas died Sunday at the scene of the collision near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive.

Las Vegas police officers investigate the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive in the western Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Two people were killed. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo

One of two people killed Sunday in a crash in the western Las Vegas Valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Alfredo Flores-Hernandez, 31, of Las Vegas died Sunday at the scene of the collision near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 4:45 p.m. after a Chrysler 300 collided with a Toyota Corolla driven by Flores-Hernandez. Police said that after the impact, the Chrysler jumped a curb and hit the side of Silver State Schools Credit Union at 170 S. Rainbow Blvd.

The Toyota flipped several times before coming to a stop. Police said both Flores-Hernandez and the unidentified female passenger, who was ejected from the car, did not appear to be wearing seat belts.

Police said the driver of the Chrysler, 38-year-old Charles Williams, was not impaired. Investigators were still working Monday to determine how fast Williams was driving.

The woman who died will be identified by the county coroner once her family has been notified.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.