A person was ejected from a car and was in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in central Las Vegas, police said.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

The crash happened about 4:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95, near Jones Boulevard, closing the southbound offramp, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

