Driver in wrong-way crash that killed passenger faces DUI charges, police say

An 18-year-old passenger from Las Vegas died after the crash on Interstate 11 near Boulder Highway.

A 22-year-old Las Vegas woman is facing DUI charges after a wrong-way collision that killed her 18-year-old passenger early Friday on Interstate 11 at Boulder Highway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

In the 2:48 a.m. crash, a black 2023 Toyota Corolla driven by Alyssa Scott was traveling southbound in the northbound far left travel lane of I-11, just north of Boulder Highway. A silver 2012 Cadillac CTS was northbound in the far left travel lane. When the driver of the Cadillac saw a vehicle in her lane, she tried to avoid it, but was unsuccessful, according to the police investigation.

The vehicles hit head on.

Toyota passenger Marilyn Amilia Rodriguez, 18, of Las Vegas was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

At the crash scene, Scott showed signs of impairment to medical personnel. Additionally, law officers reported they located an open bottle of liquor inside the Toyota.

Scott was arrested at University Medical Center and booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:

— Two counts of felony DUI alcohol/drugs resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

— Two counts of felony reckless driving resulting in death and substantial bodily harm.

— One count of failure to drive properly on divided highway

— One count of open alcohol container inside vehicle.

After the crash, police said several individuals were injured and taken to hospitals. Details were not included in the Wednesday news release.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 61 fatal crashes resulting in 69 fatalities in 2024.

