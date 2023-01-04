52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Driver involved in December crash in Summerlin dies from injuries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2023 - 4:01 pm
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A driver involved in a mid-December crash in Summerlin died from her injuries on Monday, according to Las Vegas police.

A 2018 Ford Escape hit a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze at the intersection of North Rampart and Del Webb boulevards at around 5 p.m. Dec. 15, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Chevrolet made a left turn in front of the Ford, trying to turn onto Del Webb Boulevard, police said.

Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center, according to police. The Chevrolet driver, an 87-year-old woman, suffered critical injuries in the crash and died Monday.

Police said her death marked the 153rd traffic-related death for 2022.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

MOST READ
1
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
2
Bills-Bengals bets get refunds at some sportsbooks, live at others
Bills-Bengals bets get refunds at some sportsbooks, live at others
3
‘Embarrassed’ Dana White apologizes for slapping wife in video
‘Embarrassed’ Dana White apologizes for slapping wife in video
4
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
5
Fontainebleau, MSG Sphere openings to be biggest 2023 projects
Fontainebleau, MSG Sphere openings to be biggest 2023 projects
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Happy New Year! Las Vegas welcomes 2023 — BLOG
RJ

Despite a light rain falling around midnight, revelers in Las Vegas were treated to another stunning fireworks show above the Strip to bring in the new year.

More stories for you
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in crash
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in crash
‘Stuff that normal kids do’: Girl with rare condition gets staycation wish
‘Stuff that normal kids do’: Girl with rare condition gets staycation wish
Man in wheelchair struck, killed by minivan in central Las Vegas
Man in wheelchair struck, killed by minivan in central Las Vegas
Toddlers killed in North Las Vegas crash identified
Toddlers killed in North Las Vegas crash identified
Demonstrators speak out to support Nevada prisoners on hunger strike
Demonstrators speak out to support Nevada prisoners on hunger strike
UNLV microbiologists study little-known bacteria in Nevada springs
UNLV microbiologists study little-known bacteria in Nevada springs