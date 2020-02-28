Driver killed after vehicle hits tree in west Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash near Tropicana Avenue and Buffalo Drive

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in the western valley, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Buffalo Drive, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said. Police said a vehicle struck a tree in the area and the driver was killed.

The LVMPD is investigating a fatal collision where a vehicle struck a tree at W Tropicana and S Buffalo. The road will be shut down until the investigation is completed. pic.twitter.com/dOleo2Iqcf — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 28, 2020

Traffic along Tropicana in the area was blocked off as authorities investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

