Driver who died in Las Vegas after apparent medical issue ID’d

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A driver who died after suffering an apparent medical episode Thursday afternoon along Interstate 15 in the central valley was a 49-year-old Las Vegas man.

Kewae-Jaymie Fuller Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene on the collector-distributor road along southbound I-15 near Russell Road, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

His cause and manner of death had not yet been determined by the coroner’s office as of Friday morning.

A collector-distributor road is a type of road that parallels and connects the main travel lanes of a highway and frontage roads or entrance ramps, according to the Department of Transportation. They are similar to exit ramps but are typically longer than such ramps.

Further details were not released by the Nevada Highway Patrol regarding the incident.

