Drivers identified in head-on crash near Moapa

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2021 - 11:11 pm
 
Updated February 5, 2021 - 9:40 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died Thursday night in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 near Moapa, about 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called at 9:24 p.m. to I-15 near Moapa at mile marker 101, according to dispatch logs from the agency.

Investigators believe a 2004 Toyota Tacoma was traveling north in the southbound lanes on the highway when it collided head-on with a 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, killing both drivers, the Highway Patrol said in a statement late Friday.

The statement identified the driver of the Sprinter as Dylan Hazelhurst, 30, of Grand Junction, Colorado. The driver of the Tacoma was identified as Logandale resident Rayanne May Walters, 39.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

