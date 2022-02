The “Decide to Ride” drunk driving prevention campaign launches Wednesday in Clark County.

The "Decide to Ride" drunk driving prevention campaign launched Wednesday in Clark County.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft speaks at the launch of “Decide to Ride” drunk driving prevention campaign on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The “Decide to Ride” drunk driving prevention campaign launched Wednesday in Clark County.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft and representatives from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Anheuser-Busch and Uber held a presentation in the amphitheater at the County Government Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.