DUI Strike Team makes 25 arrests in latest Las Vegas blitz

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The DUI Strike Team arrested 25 drivers during a DUI blitz on Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department traffic Lt. Bret Ficklin said Sunday that about officers focused on the agency’s Northeast, Bolden and Downtown area commands in Saturday’s blitz.

It resulted in 145 stops, 24 citations, 25 DUI arrests and one misdemeanor arrest, Ficklin said. It was the third time this year that a blitz resulted in 25 arrests, which is the record.

Ficklin said six of the DUI arrests were made near Mojave Road and Stewart Avenue, just outside the Las Vegas Detention Center.

The Strike Team is made up of Metro officers and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers who focus on arresting suspected impaired drivers.

