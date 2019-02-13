Early morning fire in western Las Vegas displaces 3 family members

The entrance to Country Club Hills is seen where the Las Vegas Fire Department battled a house in a cabana at the rear of a two-story house at 9037 Waterfield Court in Summerlin on Wednesay, Feb. 13, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Summerlin home caught fire Wednesday morning, displacing the family of three who lived there, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Firefighters received a call about 5:40 a.m. that a house on the 9000 block of Waterfield Court, near Hillpointe Road and North Rampart Boulevard, was filling with smoke, spokesman Tim Szymanski said. Two people asleep inside of the home awoke to the downstairs smoke alarm, got up and found light smoke in the bedroom.

The downstairs was full of smoke, and it was clearly visible in the neighborhood when crews arrived at the large, two-story wood frame/stucco home, he said.

The fire was burning in a cabana on the house’s rear and the fire was contained there, he said. It caused “considerable” damage to the cabana, but the rest of the house had little to no damage.

Crews quickly handled the fire, which appeared to have started near a cooking area in the cabana.

The two people inside at the time escaped uninjured. They and a third family member who lived there were temporarily displaced.

A total of 60 firefighters responded to the call.

36.190688, -115.293526