Electrical fire on top of MSG Sphere extinguished

An electrical fire was extinguished from the top of the under-construction MSG Sphere Tuesday afternoon.

MSG Sphere is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. An electrical fire was extinguished from the top of the under-construction MSG Sphere Tuesday afternoon. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

MSG Sphere is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. An electrical fire was extinguished from the top of the under-construction MSG Sphere Tuesday afternoon. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

An electrical fire was extinguished from the top of the under-construction MSG Sphere Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., a police helicopter saw a smoldering fire on top of the of the sphere at 255 Sands Ave. Personnel on site initially were unaware of the fire, according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney.

“It was found to be an electrical fire. The power was isolated in that area and the fire was extinguished,” Whitney said.

The cause of the fire and extent of damage were unknown.

No one was injured, Whitney said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.