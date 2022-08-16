101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Electrical fire on top of MSG Sphere extinguished

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2022 - 3:47 pm
 
Updated August 16, 2022 - 4:29 pm
MSG Sphere is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. An electrical fire was extinguished f ...
MSG Sphere is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. An electrical fire was extinguished from the top of the under-construction MSG Sphere Tuesday afternoon. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
MSG Sphere is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. An electrical fire was extinguished f ...
MSG Sphere is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. An electrical fire was extinguished from the top of the under-construction MSG Sphere Tuesday afternoon. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

An electrical fire was extinguished from the top of the under-construction MSG Sphere Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., a police helicopter saw a smoldering fire on top of the of the sphere at 255 Sands Ave. Personnel on site initially were unaware of the fire, according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney.

“It was found to be an electrical fire. The power was isolated in that area and the fire was extinguished,” Whitney said.

The cause of the fire and extent of damage were unknown.

No one was injured, Whitney said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead’s unusual summer rise likely aided by monsoon season
Lake Mead’s unusual summer rise likely aided by monsoon season
2
Man suspected of causing airport panic arrested twice in 24 hours
Man suspected of causing airport panic arrested twice in 24 hours
3
SNWA chief criticizes inaction on Lake Mead water
SNWA chief criticizes inaction on Lake Mead water
4
CARTOONS: That’s what’s missing from school this year
CARTOONS: That’s what’s missing from school this year
5
Raiders face difficult decisions at running back
Raiders face difficult decisions at running back
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST