Local Las Vegas

Ex-Las Vegas baker identified as Camp Fire victim

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2018 - 6:19 pm
 
Updated November 14, 2018 - 6:23 pm

A few days before the Camp Fire erupted in Northern California, Jesus Fernandez promised to visit his son in Las Vegas.

It was the last time the two spoke.

Fernandez, a 48-year-old Las Vegas native, was one of the first few Camp Fire victims identified this week, killed as the blaze tore through the mountain community of Paradise, California.

“In my opinion, he was caught by surprise,” his son, Zack Fernandez, 22, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday. “Then he tried to get out and couldn’t.”

At least 48 have died, making it the deadliest wildfire in the state’s history. Many more are missing.

Jesus Fernandez was living in Concow, a more remote community outside Paradise. He moved to the area about five years ago, leaving his hometown to farm. But he always planned to come back.

His son said the two were best friends. Each time the father called from California to catch up, as he often did, he had to drive into town for cell service. So the younger Fernandez wonders if his dad ever got an evacuation alert.

The flames erupted early Nov. 8.

“I kept calling and texting him,” the son said. He never got a response.

On Monday, the Butte County coroner’s office contacted the younger Fernandez, reporting that his father had been found dead between two cars.

The man’s beloved dog, King, is still missing.

Dedicated baker, devoted father

In Las Vegas, the older Fernandez worked for years as a baker, serving several casinos in the valley.

“His whole lifestyle was that bakery,” his son said. “His parents passed away and handed it down to him. I grew up in it.”

But in the years after the recession, business slowed. About five years ago, he was forced to close up shop. That’s when he moved to Concow.

“Me and him spent a lot of time together,” the son said Wednesday, as he was trying to follow up with detectives in California and start planning his father’s service.

Zack was the man’s only child.

Jack Fessler, one of the father’s best friends, said he was “very gregarious.” They met years ago, when they were building houses in the same neighborhood.

In his spare time, the older Fernandez collected and worked on custom cars. He often went off-roading with his son in the dunes just outside town.

“His first love, without being corny, was his family,” Fessler said.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Clark County Wetlands promotes 2019 Wetland Walker Program
This year the park will be celebrating the Northern Flicker. The program is designed to teach about that bird, and encourage people to visit the Wetlands and walk the same distance the bird migrates each year.
Poet’s Walk Henderson introduces storytelling
Residents enjoy a storytelling activity.
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like