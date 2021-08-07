95°F
Expanded and improved transit services announced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2021 - 10:39 am
 
Updated August 7, 2021 - 11:42 am
A security officer stands watch at the Bonneville Transit Center operated by the Regional Trans ...
A security officer stands watch at the Bonneville Transit Center operated by the Regional Transportation Commission on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada government and sports leaders are gathering at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday morning to discuss expansions for improved transit services throughout the valley.

Congresswomen Dina Titus and Susie Lee, Gov. Steve Sisolak, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the Raiderettes are among the list of people set to attend the press conference.

The Regional Transportation Commission said in a release that it is working to help “Southern Nevadans reconnect to destinations, resources and opportunities” with two new routes and several extended routes throughout Las Vegas to increase public transit access to underserved communities.

The list of transit enhancements includes the introduction of RTC-OnDemand, described as “a pilot microtransit service in the southwest and West Henderson,” a “Transit Lab” to provide faster and more regular service to busy stops along Charleston Blvd., and weekend services in underserved areas like Rutes 207, at Alta Drive and Stewart Ave.; 209, at Vegas Drive and Owens Avenue; and 210, on Lake Mead Blvd.

“This will improve access for 380 eligible Paratransit customers and connect 23,000 individuals to employment opportunities; connect 7,000 resort corridor employees who did not previously have access to transit; and provide direct connections to 43 additional childcare facilities and schools and six grocery stores,” the release said, adding that the new and improved routes will provide access to 185,000 Las Vegas residents.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

