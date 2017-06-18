Expect more heavy traffic during Day 2 of EDC

A friendly attendee of Electric Daisy Festival waves to a pedestrian on Friday, June 16, 2017, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Drivers can expect major traffic delays related to Day 2 of the Electric Daisy Carnival, the Regional Transportation Commission said Saturday afternoon.

The electronic dance music festival, staged at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, lasts until Monday. The commission expects traffic delays along the Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Just after 7 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol posted to Twitter that traffic is backed up to Cheyenne, but that traffic is “not as bad as last night since rush hour isn’t caught up in the mix.”

An all-way flash has been instituted on the I-15 northbound to the Lake Mead Boulevard exit ramp, RTC said.

An influx of EDC-related traffic resulted in delays of about 90 minutes Friday evening, between East Lake Mead North Boulevard highway entrance and the Speedway Boulevard exit.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported five traffic citations and three traffic crashes related to the event Friday.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.