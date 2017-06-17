90-minute delays hit I-15 as EDC gets underway

Gridlock traffic hits the road heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the first day of Electronic Daisy Festival on Friday, June 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

A friendly attendee of Electric Daisy Festival waves to a pedestrian on Friday, June 16, 2017, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas.

Drivers traveling north on Interstate 15 toward the Electric Daisy Carnival can expect 90-minute delays, as traffic slowed to 3 mph at some points along the route just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Cars were moving under 10 mph Friday evening between the East Lake Mead North Boulevard highway entrance and the Speedway Boulevard exit, which leads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Northbound I-15 is also under construction between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard. Two lanes in each direction are open.

Delays are expected to peak Monday morning, when EDC attendees head home and residents drive to work.

