90-minute delays hit I-15 as EDC gets underway

By Jessie Bekker Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2017 - 8:15 pm
 
Updated June 16, 2017 - 8:50 pm

Drivers traveling north on Interstate 15 toward the Electric Daisy Carnival can expect 90-minute delays, as traffic slowed to 3 mph at some points along the route just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Cars were moving under 10 mph Friday evening between the East Lake Mead North Boulevard highway entrance and the Speedway Boulevard exit, which leads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Northbound I-15 is also under construction between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard. Two lanes in each direction are open.

Delays are expected to peak Monday morning, when EDC attendees head home and residents drive to work.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

