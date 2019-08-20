Fatal crash in western Las Vegas closes Durango Drive

A fatal crash has closed a street in western Last Vegas Tuesday morning.

A motorists died after a single-car crash near South Durango Drive and Eldora Avenue in western Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A fatal crash has closed a street in western Last Vegas Tuesday morning.

A car struck a fence and a pole near South Durango Drive and Eldora Avenue, a few blocks south of West Sahara Avenue, about 5:35 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen.

The driver was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Durango was closed in both directions about 6:15 a.m., Larsen said in a text. He advised motorists to avoid the area.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the deceased after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-393-0217.