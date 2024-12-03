Fatal crash investigated near south end of Las Vegas Valley

The crash occurred about 12:34 p.m. Monday in the 10400 block of South Maryland Parkway, just north of East Cactus Avenue, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash near the south end of the Las Vegas Valley.

Police said the veictime died at an area hospital.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

