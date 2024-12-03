Fatal crash investigated near south end of Las Vegas Valley

61°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2024 - 4:43 pm
 

Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash near the south end of the Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred about 12:34 p.m. Monday in the 10400 block of South Maryland Parkway, just north of East Cactus Avenue, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the veictime died at an area hospital.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons art mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

