Federal courthouse in Las Vegas to reopen after power outage

The Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas will reopen to the public on Thursday, the court said in a statement.

A power outage at the Lloyd D. George Courthouse at 333 Las Vegas Boulevard South shut down the federal court building on Tuesday. The courthouse will reopen on Thursday.

The courthouse, at 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South, had to relocate temporarily to the Foley Federal Building across the street after a flood Monday afternoon left the facility without power.

Alona Candito, assistant to Court Clerk Debra Kempi, said the flood started on the third floor and caused damage all the way down to the basement.

Candito said the power grid was replaced so, though construction will continue for a while, court operations can resume starting Thursday.

