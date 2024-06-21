98°F
Fiery wrong-way crash kills 2, shuts down 215 in northwest Las Vegas

The 215 Beltway westbound is closed at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024, in an apparent multip ...
The 215 Beltway westbound is closed at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024, in an apparent multiple-vehicle collision that killed at least one motorist (FastCam)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fatal crash slows traffic on I-15 near the Strip
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist killed in southwest valley collision
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Las Vegas in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southwest flight from Las Vegas buzzes Oklahoma school
Homeowner Steven Phelps battles the Pinehaven Fire in the Caughlin Ranch area of Reno on Nov. 1 ...
Fire danger is peaking in these Nevada regions
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 5:01 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2024 - 7:14 pm

Two drivers were killed in a fiery wrong-way, collision on the 215 Beltway during the Thursday rush hour. A passenger was also injured.

The 4:08 p.m. crash occurred in the westbound lanes of 215, west of Jones Boulevard, according to Nevada State Police.

“A vehicle was traveling wrong-way on the Northern Beltway 215 westbound near Jones and stuck a second vehicle head-on,” Kim Yoko Smith of the Nevada State Police said in an email. “Both vehicles caught on fire.”

The wrong-way vehicle had two occupants, an adult male driver who died at the scene and an adult male passenger who was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The vehicle that was struck by the wrong-way vehicle had an adult male driver — who was also pronounced deceased.

A third vehicle was involved, but the driver was not taken to a hospital.

Heavy smoke was seen and traffic cameras showed the freeway completely blocked as of 4:30 p.m.

Several Las Vegas Fire Department units responded to the scene. Smith said the road was expected to be closed for six to eight hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

