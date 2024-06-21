Fiery wrong-way crash kills 2, shuts down 215 in northwest Las Vegas

The westbound lanes of the 215 Beltway, west of Jones, are expected to be closed until late tonight.

The 215 Beltway westbound is closed at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024, in an apparent multiple-vehicle collision that killed at least one motorist (FastCam)

Two drivers were killed in a fiery wrong-way, collision on the 215 Beltway during the Thursday rush hour. A passenger was also injured.

The 4:08 p.m. crash occurred in the westbound lanes of 215, west of Jones Boulevard, according to Nevada State Police.

“A vehicle was traveling wrong-way on the Northern Beltway 215 westbound near Jones and stuck a second vehicle head-on,” Kim Yoko Smith of the Nevada State Police said in an email. “Both vehicles caught on fire.”

The wrong-way vehicle had two occupants, an adult male driver who died at the scene and an adult male passenger who was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The vehicle that was struck by the wrong-way vehicle had an adult male driver — who was also pronounced deceased.

A third vehicle was involved, but the driver was not taken to a hospital.

#TrafficAlert Northern Beltway 215 westbound at North Jones – westbound travel lanes are closed due to a fatal crash. Please use an alternate route. Closures will remain in place for at least several hours. #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/s2NxjcqIdy — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) June 21, 2024

Heavy smoke was seen and traffic cameras showed the freeway completely blocked as of 4:30 p.m.

Several Las Vegas Fire Department units responded to the scene. Smith said the road was expected to be closed for six to eight hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.