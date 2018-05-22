Fire alarm causes evacuation of Las Vegas elementary school

An elementary school in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley was evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire alarm was activated.

Carl Elementary School (Google Street View)

An elementary school in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley was evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire alarm was activated.

The alarm went off sometime before 10:45 a.m. at Carl Elementary School, 5625 Corbett St., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. No injuries were injuries reported.

The Fire Department determined that smoke from a stove in the school’s kitchen activated the alarm when a cardboard box fell on top of the stove. No damage was reported at the school, which was “back to normal” as of about 10:45 a.m., according to the department.

