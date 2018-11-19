Fire damages mobile homes in east Las Vegas

Two mobile homes were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in the east valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the fire at 5405 Tahoe Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive, to find a mobile home engulfed in flames, the department wrote in a release Sunday afternoon.

“Upon arrival fire crews found a double wide mobile home heavily involved in fire and an adjacent mobile home that was beginning to catch fire,” the release said.

The homes were empty when firefighters arrived, and no one was injured, the release said. The department wrote that firefighters from the Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments “quickly knocked down the fire and ultimately saved” the second mobile home.

The American Red Cross helped five adults who were displaced by the fire, the release said. The cause and origin of the fire, as well as the estimated cost of damage, had not been determined as of Sunday afternoon.

Thirty-five fire department employees responded to the scene, the release said.

5405 Tahoe Drive, Las Vegas