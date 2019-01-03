Fire Department responds to crash near northwest Las Vegas station

The crash happened in front of Station 9, at West Lone Mountain Road and North Rainbow Boulevard, according to a a tweet from the department sent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Fire Department is responding to a “serious” rollover crash in front of one of the agency’s stations Wednesday in the northwest valley.

The crash happened in front of Station 9, at West Lone Mountain Road and North Rainbow Boulevard, according to a a tweet from the department sent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened at about 5:25 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin said.

A car was on its roof with people trapped inside, according to the Fire Department’s post.

SERIOUS MVA in front of @LasVegasFD FS9 Lone Mountain & Rainbow, car on its roof, people inside, E9/R9, command request two more transport EMS units #PIO1News — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 3, 2019

Further information about the crash was not immediately available, Goodwin said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

West Lone Mountain Road and North Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV