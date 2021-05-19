Fire destroys garbage truck in east Las Vegas

The driver said flames had started to come into the cab, and he was able to bail out.

Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A garbage truck driver escaped injury when his vehicle caught fire Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas.

Crews were called just after 7:50 a.m. to 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. concerning the Republic Services truck on fire, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release. The hydraulic system had burned, preventing firefighters from unloading the refuse.

The rear door was forced open, and crews were able to attack the fire. The driver said flames had started to come into the cab, and he was able to bail out.

The truck was reported as a complete loss.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.