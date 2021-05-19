87°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Fire destroys garbage truck in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2021 - 10:26 am
 
Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (L ...
Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (L ...
Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (L ...
Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (L ...
Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (L ...
Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (L ...
Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (L ...
Crews battle a truck fire Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A garbage truck driver escaped injury when his vehicle caught fire Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas.

Crews were called just after 7:50 a.m. to 3210 E. Charleston Blvd. concerning the Republic Services truck on fire, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release. The hydraulic system had burned, preventing firefighters from unloading the refuse.

The rear door was forced open, and crews were able to attack the fire. The driver said flames had started to come into the cab, and he was able to bail out.

The truck was reported as a complete loss.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
2
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
3
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
4
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
5
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST