Fire destroys southwest valley home, displacing at least 2

A home was destroyed by fire in the southwest Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

A two-story home at 8067 Avalon Island Court, near South Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, was destroyed by fire early Monday, March 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters responded to the blaze at 8067 Avalon Island Court, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

A two-story home was engulfed in heavy flames when Clark County firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported, but the home appeared to be a total loss.

At least two people were displaced by the fire, firefighters said.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to help determine the cause of the fire.

