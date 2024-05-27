92°F
Local Las Vegas

Fire erupts in Red Rock Canyon area on Memorial Day

The Bird Springs Fire was reported late Monday morning along Nevada Route 160, according to the BLM. More firefighetrs were being added later Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shane Kelly, BLM Southern Nevada District fire prevention specialist, talks to the news media i ...
Shane Kelly, BLM Southern Nevada District fire prevention specialist, talks to the news media in the Cottonwood Valley parking area off State Route 160 about the Bird Springs Fire in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Firefighters work Tuesday morning to contain the Bird Springs Fire, located two miles south of ...
Firefighters work Tuesday morning to contain the Bird Springs Fire, located two miles south of the Late Night Trailhead at State Route 160 in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, outside of Las Vegas on May 28, 2024. (Courtesy of Bureau of Land Management)
Fire retardant is seen Tuesday morning as firefighters work to contain the Bird Springs Fire, l ...
Fire retardant is seen Tuesday morning as firefighters work to contain the Bird Springs Fire, located two miles south of the Late Night Trailhead at State Route 160 in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, outside of Las Vegas on May 28, 2024. (Courtesy of Bureau of Land Management)
An aerial view Monday evening as firefighters work to contain the Bird Springs Fire, located tw ...
An aerial view Monday evening as firefighters work to contain the Bird Springs Fire, located two miles south of the Late Night Trailhead at State Route 160 in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, outside of Las Vegas on May 27, 2024. (Courtesy of Bureau of Land Management)
Dan Lonnquist of Las Vegas talks to a reporter in the Cottonwood Valley parking area off State ...
Dan Lonnquist of Las Vegas talks to a reporter in the Cottonwood Valley parking area off State Route 160 in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2024 - 2:18 pm
 
Updated May 28, 2024 - 10:19 am

A wildfire charred about 150 acres of grassland and desert tortoise habitat west of Las Vegas on Memorial Day.

The fire, first reported shortly before noon, was just off State Route 160 some 7 miles east of Mountain Springs.

A Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman says the blaze was about 30 percent contained as of Tuesday morning.

Firefighters worked late into Monday evening suppressing the Bird Springs Fire, two miles south of the Late Night Trailhead and State Route 160 in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, BLM spokeswoman Kirsten Cannon said in an email.

“Very minimal smoke is showing from the air and crews on the ground are engaged and finding minimal heat on the fireline,” Cannon wrote. “The fire remains estimated at 150 acres and is now 30 percent contained with full containment anticipated tonight at 8 p.m.”

Firefighters were using handtools, fire engines and single-engine air tankers to drop water on the fire.

No structures are threatened and no roads are closed. No injuries have been reported.

The fire is believed to be caused by humans with the exact details under investigation, according to the BLM.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

