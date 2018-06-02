Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm blaze near downtown Las Vegas

A large two-alarm fire that burned for more than an hour Saturday shut down a busy street near downtown Las Vegas and knocked out power to more than 1,200 people.

A fire burned an area near East Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue via Twitter)

The fire, which was first reported just before 1:15 p.m. at 418 S. 17th St., near East Charleston Boulevard, was fully extinguished at 2:30 p.m.

Several trees, a shed and a backyard full of debris had caught fire, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department, causing a large plume of dark smoke to dominate the sky near downtown Las Vegas. The fire also began to spread to a house on Mayfair Place, near South 16th Street, the department said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but the American Red Cross is assisting eight people and a dog displaced by the blaze.

At one point, about 1,200 people were without power due to damages to a nearby power pole. The department said the pole, which will have to be replaced, burned and failed during the fire. NV Energy estimated that power would be fully restored by 6:30 p.m.

The fire also caused traffic delays on Charleston Boulevard, which was closed between 15th and Bruce streets while the department worked to extinguish the blaze. Both directions of traffic were reopened about 2:45 p.m.

The Fire Department will determine the cause of the blaze.

