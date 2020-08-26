Firefighters probe reported fire in central Las Vegas building

Firefighters were investigating a possible fire in an industrial building in cental Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Las Vegas firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from a building at 2458 Industrial Road early Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Glenn Puit?Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters were investigating a possible fire in an industrial building in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Crews responded to a 4:40 a.m. alarm at 2458 Industrial Road and observed heavy smoke coming from the building. A tweet said crews had not found the fire, but an extra engine and truck had been requested.

F3H TOC: 4:42AM. 2458 Industrial Rd. heavy smoke from large industrial bldg, seat of fire not found yet, crews trying to locate, full response, extra engine & truck requested, no injuries reported. PIO will enroute. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/81OimPWoxc — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 26, 2020

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

