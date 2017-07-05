Fires from illegal fireworks keep firefighters busy on the 4th

Tuesday marked the most illegal fireworks use on Fourth of July a Las Vegas Fire Department firefghter has seen in one day.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue answers a call near Canosa Avenue and Spencer Street on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (LasVegas Fire Department/Twitter)

The firefighter, public information officer Tim Szymanski, blamed multiple fires throughout the valley on some of those fireworks. Authorities received hundreds of fire calls — Las Vegas police received about 550 fire calls between 6 p.m. and midnight Wednesday alone — as people celebrated Independence Day.

At least three of those calls were house fires crews attributed to nearby fireworks.

One fire started in a palm tree before spreading to four other palm trees and two houses on Canosa Avenue, near St. Louis and Eastern avenues, Szymanski said. Crews were dispatched about 8:20 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters called in a second alarm.

CANOSA UPDATE: Fire is OUT, palm trees on fire spread to 2 house, no inj's. Fireworks everywhere in the air as FFs work, no inj's. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/hwXgNGa32j — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 5, 2017

Burning palm fronds fell onto the street and onto the firefighters as they set up, Szymanski said.

He said one of the houses had exterior and interior damage while the other had minor exterior damage. Seven people were displaced. Nobody was injured.

The American Red Cross assisted another man after his house on the 7400 block of Bagdad Court, near Alta and Buffalo drives, caught fire about 11 p.m. Szymanski said the man awoke to banging on his front door and yelling about his house being on fire.

The man tried using a garden hose to douse the flames on the side of his house and attic. Firefighters think the fire started in some dead grass in his backyard before spreading to the house and attic.

F3H 7404 Baghdad Ct smoke from roof of 1-sto house, checking for extension in attic, no one home, firework ps heavy in area. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/GxcTg9laMx — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 5, 2017

A nearby block party had used “extensive” amounts of illegal fireworks, Szymanski said. They continued using them as crews worked.

Two adults and four children were displaced after a house fire near Southern Highlands Parkway and West Cactus Avenue, according to the Red Cross. And an additional four adults were displaced after a house fire in North Las Vegas, near Cheyenne Avenue and Scott Robinson Boulevard.

