52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Former inmates graduate from Hope for Prisoners program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2023 - 11:00 am
 
Kara Jenkins, administrator of Nevada Equal Rights Commission, who is running for Las Vegas may ...
Kara Jenkins, administrator of Nevada Equal Rights Commission, who is running for Las Vegas mayor, speaks during Hope for Prisoners graduation at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Jenkins is a candidate for Las Vegas mayor. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Kara Jenkins, administrator of Nevada Equal Rights Commission, who is running for Las Vegas may ...
Kara Jenkins, administrator of Nevada Equal Rights Commission, who is running for Las Vegas mayor, speaks during Hope for Prisoners graduation at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Jenkins is a candidate for Las Vegas mayor. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Kara Jenkins, administrator of Nevada Equal Rights Commission, who is running for Las Vegas may ...
Kara Jenkins, administrator of Nevada Equal Rights Commission, who is running for Las Vegas mayor, during Hope for Prisoners graduation at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A local nonprofit group is celebrating its latest success stories.

Hope for Prisoners, which helps formerly incarcerated people re-enter society, held a graduation ceremony for 55 men and women Friday at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

The speakers included District Court Judge Jacqueline Bluth, Assistant Sheriff Sasha Larkin and Kara Jenkins, administrator of the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, who is running for Las Vegas mayor.

Hope for Prisoners says it operates its 18-month re-entry program with the help of partners like Metro, the College of Southern Nevada, the Vegas Chamber, Workforce Connections, and the Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation.

Last year the nonprofit announced that Bill Walters, a former sports bettor who served 2 1/2 years in federal prison for his role in an insider trading scheme, had given it a “substantial gift” last year to fund its new home.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Inside the Black-owned spot where politics, cocktails mix
Inside the Black-owned spot where politics, cocktails mix
2
Suit claims teacher was punished for criticizing school board member on Twitter
Suit claims teacher was punished for criticizing school board member on Twitter
3
A’s hire lobbyists for Nevada Legislature in pursuit of Las Vegas ballpark
A’s hire lobbyists for Nevada Legislature in pursuit of Las Vegas ballpark
4
Taxpayers funding car allowances for top officials’ luxury rides
Taxpayers funding car allowances for top officials’ luxury rides
5
First Black woman on Nevada’s high court: Appointment ‘bigger than just me’
First Black woman on Nevada’s high court: Appointment ‘bigger than just me’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Paralyzed officer Shay Mikalonis pays rare visit to Las Vegas police
Paralyzed officer Shay Mikalonis pays rare visit to Las Vegas police
‘Dropicana’ demolition: 3-day closure in 19 seconds
‘Dropicana’ demolition: 3-day closure in 19 seconds
Heart sculpture unveiled on Valentine’s Day
Heart sculpture unveiled on Valentine’s Day
Las Vegas youth figure skating team says equipment, trailer stolen
Las Vegas youth figure skating team says equipment, trailer stolen
Nevada egg prices 4th highest in US, study finds
Nevada egg prices 4th highest in US, study finds
UNLV student joins board of Lady Gaga’s foundation
UNLV student joins board of Lady Gaga’s foundation