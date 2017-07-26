Forum Shops at Caesars Palace now charging for valet parking

The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace has started charging visitors for valet parking.

Shoppers walk the halls of the Forum Shops on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace has started charging visitors for valet parking.

The once-free service costs a flat rate of $7 and started in mid-July.

The reason for the charge is because drivers would valet their cars for free and then go to other places on the Strip, taking up parking spaces meant for Forum shoppers, marketing director Maureen Crampton said.

Cramption described the rate as the cheapest on the Strip. Executives at the shopping center, owned by the Simon Property Group, had discussed the policy for months and noticed the trend of drivers taking advantage of the free valet earlier this year.

Forum Shops has also started issuing parking cards to waive the fee for local repeat shoppers.

Other Strip properties to charge for parking include some Caesars properties in March and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in May.

MGM Resorts started the trend in June 2016 and raised its rates in April. Wynn Resorts will charge customers for its self-parking garages in August.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.