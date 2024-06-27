Fourth of July fireworks, events around the Las Vegas Valley
Fireworks will be launched from several locations across Southern Nevada for the Fourth of July. Check out our list of Independence Day celebrations.
Southern Nevada will be celebrating the Fourth of July with firework shows and special events.
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will feature new floats, along with three popular floats from the past: “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Visions of Candyland” and “Ferris Bueller’s Independence Day Off.” The city of Las Vegas’ Wards 4 and 6 will present the “Blast Off in the Basin” in northwest Las Vegas on July 4, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s popular “Night of Fire” will offer a post-race fireworks show on July 3.
Here is a list of some events.
Boulder City
The 76th annual Damboree on July 4 will begin with the Rotary pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St. At 9 a.m., the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group will perform a flyover and the parade will get underway. The parade route will begin at Colorado Street, travel down Nevada Highway to Fifth Street and end at Broadbent Memorial Park (Avenue B and Sixth Street). Veterans Memorial Park will host live music, activities, food trucks and more, starting at 4 p.m. at 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Parking is $20. Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. Admission is free. bcnv.org/damboree; 702-293-9256
Buckskin Basin Park
“Blast Off in the Basin,” hosted by the city of Las Vegas’ Wards 4 and 6, will feature fireworks, a DJ and food trucks at 7 p.m. July 4 in northwest Las Vegas. Admission is free. Attendees may bring water and umbrellas for shade. The main viewing area will be at Buckskin Basin Park, 7350 Buckskin Ave., with an additional viewing area at Wayne Bunker Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. lasvegasnevada.gov/ward4; 702-229-2524
Caesars Palace
The resort will launch fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4. caesarspalace.com
Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon
Cowabunga Bay will present fireworks shows at 8:50 p.m. July 4-5 at 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson, and Cowabunga Canyon will have fireworks at 8:50 p.m. July 3-4 at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road. The water parks will also feature DJs, hot dog eating contests and more, July 3-5 at both locations. Ticket prices vary. cowabungabayvegas.com
Durango
The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. July 4. Doors open at 7 p.m. for a viewing party with a DJ at the resort’s Bel-Aire Backyard lawn. Tickets start at $35 ages 12 and older, and start at $10 for ages 2 to 11, and are available at the gift shop. stationcasinos.com/fireworks
Green Valley Ranch Resort
The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for a viewing party with a DJ at the resort’s Backyard area. Tickets start at $35 ages 12 and older, and start at $10 for ages 2 to 11, and are available at the Casino Gift Shop or the Essentials Gift Shop. stationcasinos.com/fireworks
Henderson
The City of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration will feature live entertainment, activities, food vendors and more, at 6 p.m. July 4 at Heritage Park, 350 S. Racetrack Road. Six One Five Collective will perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Admission is free. Attendees my bring chairs, blankets, picnic baskets and coolers. The City of Henderson has also partnered with Lake Las Vegas, M Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort to launch fireworks from each location at 9 p.m. cityofhenderson.com
Lake Las Vegas
A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. July 4 in partnership with the City of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration.
Las Vegas Ballpark
The Las Vegas Aviators take on the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at 7:05 p.m. July 2 and 6:05 p.m. July 3 at the Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Ticket prices vary. A fireworks show will follow the games. aviatorslv.com
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Gates open at 5 p.m. July 3 for the Night of Fire at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Featuring stock car racing and post-race fireworks. Tickets start at $15, and will increase on race day. Ages 12 and younger are free. lvms.com
Laughlin
The “Rockets Over the River” fireworks display over the Colorado River will be at 9:30 p.m. July 4 in Laughlin. Free public viewing will be along the Laughlin Riverwalk. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over a local radio station. visitlaughlin.com
M Resort
A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. July 4 in partnership with the City of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration. themresort.com
Mesquite
The “Rockets Over the Red Mesa” show will be launched at 9 p.m. July 4 at the Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way, Mesquite. Admission is free. The event will feature live music and food trucks starting at 7:30 p.m. mesquitenv.gov
Pahrump
The Pahrump Fourth of July fireworks show will be presented at dusk July 4 at Petrack Park at Highway 160 and Basin Avenue. Admission is free. visitpahrump.com/events
The Plaza
Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. July 4. plazahotelcasino.com.
Red Rock Resort
The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. July 4. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for a viewing party with a DJ at the Sandbar pool. Tickets start at $35 ages 12 and older, and start at $10 for ages 2 to 11, and are available at the gift shop. stationcasinos.com/fireworks
Sphere
The Sphere Fourth of July Celebration will feature a new Exosphere show at 9:30 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. July 4. The Sphere will also be launching XO Stream, the official livestream of the Exosphere that will be available online, and XO Audio, custom audio synced to content on the Exosphere. thesphere.com
Summerlin
The 30th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will feature military and veterans groups, floats, balloons, performances and more, starting at 9 a.m. July 4. The parade route will begin at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive and travel south to Village Center Circle before turning west on Trailwood Drive and ending near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. summerlinpatrioticparade.com