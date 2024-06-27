Fourth of July fireworks, events around the Las Vegas Valley

Fireworks will be launched from several locations across Southern Nevada for the Fourth of July. Check out our list of Independence Day celebrations.

Driver was going over 120 mph before crash that killed him, police say

Fireworks go off above Las Vegas Ballpark after the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Reno Aces in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Fireworks will follow the Aviators games against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club on July 2 and July 3, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Children perform on the “Schoolhouse Rock!” float during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Parade spectators partake in water fights during the parade at the annual Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A dune buggy passes through the parade route during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

In this July 4, 2017, file photo, people watch fireworks explode during Fourth of July festivities at Heritage Park in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks go off on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks erupt about the new Durango Casino on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fireworks go off above Green Valley Ranch on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fireworks light up the sky during a Fourth of July celebration at Heritage Park on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks erupt about the new Durango Casino on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Fourth of July fireworks will launch from Station Casinos' Durango, Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort on July 4, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fireworks go off above Las Vegas Ballpark after the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Reno Aces in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Fireworks will follow the Aviators games against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club on July 2 and July 3, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Southern Nevada will be celebrating the Fourth of July with firework shows and special events.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will feature new floats, along with three popular floats from the past: “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Visions of Candyland” and “Ferris Bueller’s Independence Day Off.” The city of Las Vegas’ Wards 4 and 6 will present the “Blast Off in the Basin” in northwest Las Vegas on July 4, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s popular “Night of Fire” will offer a post-race fireworks show on July 3.

Here is a list of some events.

Boulder City

The 76th annual Damboree on July 4 will begin with the Rotary pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St. At 9 a.m., the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group will perform a flyover and the parade will get underway. The parade route will begin at Colorado Street, travel down Nevada Highway to Fifth Street and end at Broadbent Memorial Park (Avenue B and Sixth Street). Veterans Memorial Park will host live music, activities, food trucks and more, starting at 4 p.m. at 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Parking is $20. Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. Admission is free. bcnv.org/damboree; 702-293-9256

Buckskin Basin Park

“Blast Off in the Basin,” hosted by the city of Las Vegas’ Wards 4 and 6, will feature fireworks, a DJ and food trucks at 7 p.m. July 4 in northwest Las Vegas. Admission is free. Attendees may bring water and umbrellas for shade. The main viewing area will be at Buckskin Basin Park, 7350 Buckskin Ave., with an additional viewing area at Wayne Bunker Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. lasvegasnevada.gov/ward4; 702-229-2524

Caesars Palace

The resort will launch fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4. caesarspalace.com

Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon

Cowabunga Bay will present fireworks shows at 8:50 p.m. July 4-5 at 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson, and Cowabunga Canyon will have fireworks at 8:50 p.m. July 3-4 at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road. The water parks will also feature DJs, hot dog eating contests and more, July 3-5 at both locations. Ticket prices vary. cowabungabayvegas.com

Durango

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. July 4. Doors open at 7 p.m. for a viewing party with a DJ at the resort’s Bel-Aire Backyard lawn. Tickets start at $35 ages 12 and older, and start at $10 for ages 2 to 11, and are available at the gift shop. stationcasinos.com/fireworks

Green Valley Ranch Resort

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for a viewing party with a DJ at the resort’s Backyard area. Tickets start at $35 ages 12 and older, and start at $10 for ages 2 to 11, and are available at the Casino Gift Shop or the Essentials Gift Shop. stationcasinos.com/fireworks

Henderson

The City of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration will feature live entertainment, activities, food vendors and more, at 6 p.m. July 4 at Heritage Park, 350 S. Racetrack Road. Six One Five Collective will perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Admission is free. Attendees my bring chairs, blankets, picnic baskets and coolers. The City of Henderson has also partnered with Lake Las Vegas, M Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort to launch fireworks from each location at 9 p.m. cityofhenderson.com

Lake Las Vegas

A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. July 4 in partnership with the City of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration.

Las Vegas Ballpark

The Las Vegas Aviators take on the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at 7:05 p.m. July 2 and 6:05 p.m. July 3 at the Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Ticket prices vary. A fireworks show will follow the games. aviatorslv.com

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Gates open at 5 p.m. July 3 for the Night of Fire at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Featuring stock car racing and post-race fireworks. Tickets start at $15, and will increase on race day. Ages 12 and younger are free. lvms.com

Laughlin

The “Rockets Over the River” fireworks display over the Colorado River will be at 9:30 p.m. July 4 in Laughlin. Free public viewing will be along the Laughlin Riverwalk. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over a local radio station. visitlaughlin.com

M Resort

A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. July 4 in partnership with the City of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration. themresort.com

Mesquite

The “Rockets Over the Red Mesa” show will be launched at 9 p.m. July 4 at the Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way, Mesquite. Admission is free. The event will feature live music and food trucks starting at 7:30 p.m. mesquitenv.gov

Pahrump

The Pahrump Fourth of July fireworks show will be presented at dusk July 4 at Petrack Park at Highway 160 and Basin Avenue. Admission is free. visitpahrump.com/events

The Plaza

Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. July 4. plazahotelcasino.com.

Red Rock Resort

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. July 4. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for a viewing party with a DJ at the Sandbar pool. Tickets start at $35 ages 12 and older, and start at $10 for ages 2 to 11, and are available at the gift shop. stationcasinos.com/fireworks

Sphere

The Sphere Fourth of July Celebration will feature a new Exosphere show at 9:30 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. July 4. The Sphere will also be launching XO Stream, the official livestream of the Exosphere that will be available online, and XO Audio, custom audio synced to content on the Exosphere. thesphere.com

Summerlin

The 30th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will feature military and veterans groups, floats, balloons, performances and more, starting at 9 a.m. July 4. The parade route will begin at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive and travel south to Village Center Circle before turning west on Trailwood Drive and ending near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. summerlinpatrioticparade.com