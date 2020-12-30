Free Christmas tree recycling offered through Jan. 15

The Springs Preserve is one of more than 30 drop-off locations in the Las Vegas Valley where residents can donate and recycle their live Christmas trees for free.

The Springs Preserve, in partnership with the Christmas Tree Recycling Program, will collect trees on select days through Jan. 15. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

The preserve, in partnership with the Christmas Tree Recycling Committee, will collect trees from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Jan. 15. Donated trees will be chipped into mulch and used throughout the preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

Before dropping off a tree, people are asked to remove all nonorganic objects, including lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails. Trees more than 5 feet tall should be cut in half. Trees sprayed with artificial snow can’t be recycled, according to the Springs Preserve website.

“Many people who come in and donate their trees, donate consistently every year,” said Bronson Mack, Springs Preserve spokesman. “Knowing you’re doing something extra for the environment gives you so much satisfaction.”

Last winter, nearly 17,000 trees were recycled and turned into 147 tons of mulch for landscaping projects and dust control, according to the website.

“We nearly broke a record last year for donations, and with trees flying off the lots this winter we’re hopeful it will happen in 2020,” Tara Pike-Nordstrom, UNLV recycling manager, said in a news release. “Recycling your tree is a gift that will give back to the community for years to come.”

For more information and a list of drop-off sites, visit springspreserve.org.

If residents can’t deliver their Christmas tree to a site, the Move It service will transport it for $25 using code TREE25. Visit gomoveit.com.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.