Free food available, thanks to donation from Formula One

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2023 - 3:59 pm
 
Updated November 20, 2023 - 4:08 pm
People line up to vote on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, ...
People line up to vote on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Formula One left behind some surprises.

The race organization donated 35 pallets of prepackaged food to The Batista Foundation, a non-profit organization.

The foundation is hosting a packaged food giveaway event for the public at Desert Breeze Community Center starting at 5 p.m. and continuing while supplies last. The address is 8275 Spring Mountain Road.

The remaining 16 pallets will be given to the disadvantaged population via the Navigation Center at Paradise and Flamingo, according to Clark County.

