Goodwill employee tests positive for COVID-19

The store, which has been closed for cleaning, is near Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive.

People come and go from the the Goodwill Centennial Retail Store, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Goodwill of Southern Nevada announced Thursday that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and that other workers are self-isolating “out of an abundance of caution.”

In a statement, President and CEO Rick Neal said the facility where the employee worked, near Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive, had been closed and would be sanitized.

The statement said the employee was exposed “outside of our location” but did not provide further information.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.