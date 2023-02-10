Heavy Las Vegas airport traffic expected on Super Bowl weekend

Officials advise traffic at Las Vegas airport and nearby roads will be heavy through Feb. 16.

Passengers line up to check in at Southwest Airlines at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Even though the Super Bowl is a few hundred miles away. in Phoenix, hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected in Las Vegas to enjoy the game this weekend.

The tweet said to expect heavy airport traffic through Feb. 16, meaning some visitors may extend their stay through Valentine’s Day.

Officials at Harry Reid International Airport are advising people using the airport or nearby roads to be prepared for long waits and heavy traffic.

If you're traveling to Las Vegas for the Big Game festivities, make sure to take a look at this week's tips: pic.twitter.com/uEzy5Dhwdk — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) February 9, 2023

A tweet by the airport offers tips and reminders:

— Taxis and rideshares will be in high demand.

— There will be longer lines at checkpoints, for rental car shuttle buses and other services.

— The airport will be extremely busy on Monday. Fliers are urged to report 2 to 3 hours before their departure time.

— Monday afternoon wait times at security checkpoints will be the longest.

And, of course, the Super Bowl will be at Allegiant Stadium next year.

