Helicopter crash in Red Rock Canyon leaves 2 critically hurt

A helicopter crashed Wednesday afternoon near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Debris from a helicopter crash near Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A helicopter flies above state Route 159 in response to a helicopter crash in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Emergency vehicles line state Route 159 in response to a helicopter crash in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two people were hospitalized following a helicopter crash Wednesday afternoon near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire just before 4 p.m., according to dispatch logs.

There were two people onboard the Robinson R44 helicopter, and both were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk.

State Route 159 is closed in both directions because of fuel from the helicopter and debris in the area, Buratczuk said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

