Henderson man, 48, dies after crash

By Peter S. Levitt Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2023 - 12:51 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 48-year-old Henderson man has died after a crash in east Las Vegas, police said.

The man was driving a 2007 Hyundai Sonata north on Boulder Highway through East Missouri Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. on Nov. 30, when the vehicle struck a “traffic control support,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Police said the vehicle was driving slowly through the intersection and sustained minor damage in the crash.

Medical personnel took the driver to Sunrise Hospital.

The next day, a representative of the Clark County Coroner’s Office told Metro that the driver of the Hyundai had been pronounced dead at the hospital.

Metro will not count the crash as a traffic-related fatality until the coroner’s office determines the cause of the driver’s death, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Peter S. Levitt at plevitt@reviewjournal.com.

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck
By / RJ

A motorcyclist is left with ciritical injury after a crash Saturday morning, according to Police. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department reports the crash involving a Nissan Frotier truck and a Yamaha morotcycle happened just before noon, on East Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive.

Tow truck operators, Nevada Highway Patrol and Capitol Police drive in a memorial procession on ...
Procession honors two Nevada troopers
By / RJ

Tow trucks and police vehicles traveled U.S. 95, I-15, and I-215 in a memorial procession in honor of the two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed Thursday.

