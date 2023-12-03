Henderson man, 48, dies after crash

Police said the cause of death was still undetermined

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 48-year-old Henderson man has died after a crash in east Las Vegas, police said.

The man was driving a 2007 Hyundai Sonata north on Boulder Highway through East Missouri Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. on Nov. 30, when the vehicle struck a “traffic control support,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Police said the vehicle was driving slowly through the intersection and sustained minor damage in the crash.

Medical personnel took the driver to Sunrise Hospital.

The next day, a representative of the Clark County Coroner’s Office told Metro that the driver of the Hyundai had been pronounced dead at the hospital.

Metro will not count the crash as a traffic-related fatality until the coroner’s office determines the cause of the driver’s death, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

