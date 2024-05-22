Here’s how to get 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday in Las Vegas

Circle K is offering motorists a way to save on gasoline ahead of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

A Circle K gas station is seen in this file photo. (Courtesy Circle K)

According to a news release, on Thursday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, Circle K will lower its prices at the pump by up to 40 cents per gallon at over 5,500 locations across the U.S.

The promotion will be available at Circle K locations in Las Vegas, the company noted in the release.

According to Circle K, the discounted price will be applied directly at the pump.

For more information on the Circle K Fuel Day promotion, visit: circlek.com/fuelday.