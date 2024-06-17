Memorial signs honor 2 troopers killed by DUI driver on Las Vegas freeway

Nevada Highway Patrol on Monday shared that memorial signs have been added to valley highways in honor of two NHP troopers who were killed by a DUI driver last year.

A memorial sign dedicated to Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Abbate, who was killed along with his colleague trooper Alberto Felix in a hit-and-run late last year, on the side of the I-15 highway near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Monday, June 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A memorial sign dedicated to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Alberto Felix, who was killed along with his colleague Sgt. Michael Abbate in a hit-and-run late last year, on the side of the I-15 highway near the Craig Road exit in Las Vegas, Monday, June 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Memorial signs dedicated to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Alberto Felix and Sgt. Michael Abbate who were killed in a hit-and-run late last year, both are on the side of the I-15 in Las Vegas, Monday, June 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Nevada Highway Patrol on Monday said that memorial signs have been added to two highways in honor of two troopers who were killed by a DUI driver last year.

Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix were killed by a hit-and-run driver early on the morning of Nov. 30, while they were checking on another motorist who had fallen asleep behind the wheel on a Las Vegas freeway.

The impaired driver, Jemarcus Williams, was seen “heavily intoxicated” at the Palms casino shortly before the crash, according to an arrest report. In April, Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI resulting in death.

Last week, a judge ordered Williams, 46, to serve between 16 and 40 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence.

NHP said the memorial signs, which have already been installed, “will stand along our highways in tribute for their dedication to serving and protecting Nevada.”

Nevada State Police joined the families of Sgt. Abbate & Trooper Felix as memorial signs developed by @nevadadot were unveiled in honor of our fallen heroes. These signs will stand along our highways in tribute for their dedication to serving & protecting Nevada. #Nevada pic.twitter.com/529FX0aD1V — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) June 17, 2024

According to the agency, the sign for Felix is located near Craig Road and Nellis Air Force Base, where he had served in the U.S. Air Force before joining Nevada State Police.

The Highway Patrol said the sign for Abbate is located near Las Vegas Motor Speedway, “Recognizing his racing days and contributions as the department’s leading emergency vehicle driver instructor.”