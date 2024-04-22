DUI suspect to plead guilty in crash that killed two NHP troopers

Jemarcus Williams intends to enter a guilty plea during a court hearing on Thursday, according to his public defender.

Jemarcus Williams appears in court to plead guilty to a DUI crash that killed Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix in November of 2023 at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A 46-year-old man intends to plead guilty to a DUI crash that killed two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers in November, attorneys told a judge on Monday.

Jemarcus Williams waived his right to a preliminary hearing during a brief court appearance Monday morning. His public defender, Michael Yohay, said that Williams intends to plead guilty to two counts of DUI resulting in death.

A hearing in District Court was scheduled for Thursday, when the guilty plea agreement is expected to be entered in court, Yohay said.

“If you do not negotiate the case for whatever reason, you will proceed to jury trial in District Court on all of the charges,” Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure said Monday.

Williams was initially charged with two felony counts each of DUI resulting in death, failing to stop at the scene of a crash and reckless driving. He also faced three misdemeanor traffic violations.

Police have said Williams struck and killed Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix in the early hours of Nov. 30, when the two officers were stopped on Interstate 15 near D street.

The officers had stopped to check on another motorist, Guillermo Pacheco, who police said had fallen asleep behind the wheel. Williams was arrested after police said he sped away from the crash scene.

He was seen “heavily intoxicated” at the Palms casino shortly before the crash, according to an arrest report.

Pacheco pleaded guilty to a DUI misdemeanor charge in March and agreed to spend 10 days in jail, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.