Las Vegas police investigate body found on southbound I-15

Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was found on a Las Vegas freeway early Tuesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a body was found on a Las Vegas freeway early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the investigation is on the southbound I-15, between the Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road exits.

Just before 6 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol advised that all travel lanes in the area had reopened.

No further details were immediately available.