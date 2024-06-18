68°F
Las Vegas police investigate body found on southbound I-15

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2024 - 5:55 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a body was found on a Las Vegas freeway early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the investigation is on the southbound I-15, between the Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road exits.

Just before 6 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol advised that all travel lanes in the area had reopened.

No further details were immediately available.

