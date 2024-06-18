Las Vegas police investigate body found on southbound I-15
Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was found on a Las Vegas freeway early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the investigation is on the southbound I-15, between the Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road exits.
Just before 6 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol advised that all travel lanes in the area had reopened.
#UpDate IR15 southbound travel lanes from Sahara to Spring Mountain are open. All travel lanes open. Please slow down, mobile off and seatbelts on.
— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) June 18, 2024
No further details were immediately available.