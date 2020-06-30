High-speed rail project gets OK to use I-15 right-of-way in California

Virgin Trains USA high speed train plans got another boost in California after entering into a lease agreement with the state to use existing right-of-way along Interstate 15 for the project.

Virgin Trains USA’s high speed train plans got another boost after the company entered into a lease agreement with California to use existing right-of-way along Interstate 15 for the project.

Virgin Trains announced the agreement for the planned $4.8 billion project Tuesday morning in conjunction with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on authority from the California State Transportation Agency.

Plans call for the 170-mile long rail line between the Victor Valley Region and Las Vegas to be constructed within the median of I-15 in California. Once the rail line enters into Nevada, it will shift to the east of the interstate. That right of way agreement is still being finalized with the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“This is a major milestone in connecting two world-class destinations — Southern California and Las Vegas — with high-speed passenger rail service,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin in a statement. “The XpressWest (Virgin Trains) trains will provide a convenient alternative to driving to and from Las Vegas while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

The electric and zero emission trains will reach top speeds of 200 miles per hour, making the trip between the two destinations in 85 minutes.

Around 135 miles of the system will be in California with the remaining 35 miles in the Silver State. The Las Vegas station is planned to be constructed on Las Vegas Boulevard between El Dorado Lane and Robindale Road., while the California station would be located off I-15 in north Victorville.

The project will be privately financed, mainly via private activity bonds in both Nevada and California and is expected to break ground by the end of 2020.

California approved the allocation of $600 million in tax-exempt bonds in April, while Virgin Trains is still waiting on Nevada’s decision on $200 million in bonds from the state’s debt limit allocation. That decision could come down next month.

Internal Revenue Service guidelines allow Virgin to market up to four times the combined $800 million in bonding from both states, for a total of $3.2 billion. In March, the U.S. Department of Transportation approved $1 billion in tax-free bonds for the project.

As Virgin awaits Nevada’s decision on the bonds, the company hopes to mirror the success it has had in California to get the bond-selling process in motion.

“At every stage of this project we have received tremendous support from California, which recognizes the need for car-free, emission-free transportation options,” said Sarah Watterson, chief development officer for Virgin Trains. “This agreement is a big step toward our ultimate goal of reinventing passenger rail in America and gets us closer to generating critical jobs for the region.”

