House fire in western Las Vegas Valley causes $150K in damage

A home is heavily damaged by fire on the 1000 block of Joseph Kerwin Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Buffalo Drive, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A fire in the west valley Wednesday morning caused about $150,000 worth of damage to a home, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at 1001 Joseph Kerwin Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Buffalo Drive, to find heavy fire and smoke coming from a one-story house, the department said in a news release. It took crews about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire caused “extensive damage” estimated at $150,000, the department said. Investigators believe the fire was “cooking related.” No one was injured during the fire.

Neighbors told investigators that two people lived at the home, the department said.

The Clark County and North Las Vegas fire departments also were called to the fire.

Earlier Wednesday, Las Vegas firefighters responded to another house fire in the northwest valley. That blaze, near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive, displaced 10 adults, the department said.

