(RTC Cameras)

All lanes have reopened after a crash on southbound Interstate 15 at Spring Mountain Road Monday morning.

The crash was reported by the Regional Transportation Commission at 4:40 a.m.

The crash originally blocked the center lanes, but responders moved the vehicle to the right.

The last closed lane reopened around 5:45 a.m.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.