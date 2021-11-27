I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada was reporting a 19-mile backup Saturday afternoon on southbound lanes near the Nevada-California border.

Motorists heading to California Saturday on Interstate 15 were advised to pump fuel, hydrate and check tire air pressure as “major delays” were expected.

The miles-long backup is not unusual during extended-weekend holidays, around the time when California visitors drive back home.

Troopers from both states typically remind motorists around the holidays that driving on the shoulders can lead to traffic citations and additional delays.

