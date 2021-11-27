70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2021 - 2:05 pm
 
Updated November 27, 2021 - 3:06 pm
(RTC)
(RTC)

Motorists heading to California Saturday on Interstate 15 were advised to pump fuel, hydrate and check tire air pressure as “major delays” were expected.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada on Saturday afternoon was reporting a 19-mile backup on southbound lanes near the Nevada-California border.

The miles-long backup is not unusual during extended-weekend holidays, around the time when California visitors drive back home.

Troopers from both states typically remind motorists around the holidays that driving on the shoulders can lead to traffic citations and additional delays.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Aces star Liz Cambage joins adult social-media site
Aces star Liz Cambage joins adult social-media site
2
Raiders get encouraging update on Darren Waller’s injury
Raiders get encouraging update on Darren Waller’s injury
3
UNLV student dies after fighting in fraternity boxing match
UNLV student dies after fighting in fraternity boxing match
4
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
5
Police: Investigation of Summerlin restaurant killing ‘very active’
Police: Investigation of Summerlin restaurant killing ‘very active’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST