Impairment suspected in deadly 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

A 57-year-old man was killed after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley involving a driver suspected of impairment.

The crash occurred just after 12:10 a.m. on South Maryland Parkway, south of East Sahara Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Investigators say a 2009 Dodge Journey was southbound on Maryland at a high rate of speed. A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Sahara made a right turn on red onto Maryland, and the Dodge reached the intersection at a reckless speed.

The Dodge struck the rear of the Chevrolet, redirecting it to the west and out of the roadway. The Chevrolet overturned, and a passenger was ejected onto the west sidewalk. The Chevrolet continued overturning as it continued south and rested on its roof. The Dodge rotated and came to rest in the northbound travel lanes of Maryland.

Arriving emergency medical personnel determined the ejected passenger was beyond resuscitation and ceased life-saving efforts.

Five other occupants of the Chevrolet were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with apparent minor injuries.

The Dodge’s driver, identified as Giraldo Salas-Chacon, 20, was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries and showed signs of impairment, the release said. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for charges related to the crash.

The passenger’s death marked the 155th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024. The collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

