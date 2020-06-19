73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Juneteenth is time of celebration, reminder of fight for freedom

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2020 - 6:15 am
 

If there ever was a year to celebrate Juneteenth, 2020 — a year in which marchers worldwide have taken to the streets to protest racial inequality and police violence against African Americans — would be it.

However, one long-running Las Vegas celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, this year has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic. But Juneteenth 2020 still is a relevant time to recognize how far things have come and underscore the work that still needs to be done.

Juneteenth refers to June 19, 1865, when — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed — African American slaves in Texas learned that they were free. While its history is tied to Texas, Juneteenth came to represent “a universality of black experience” set against the theme of celebrating freedom, said Tyler D. Parry, an assistant professor of African American and African Diaspora Studies at UNLV.

“Juneteenth in Texas to some degree is very specific to that particular state, but what we see is all African Americans embrace it because if one black person isn’t free … it is as if none of us are free,” Parry says.

“There are a number of Juneteenths by state, by region, by county. But what we see is African Americans marshaling around June 19 (1865) as when all black people are freed in the United States.”

Celebration canceled

The Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival was scheduled to celebrate its 20th anniversary this weekend. However, Diane Pollard, festival organizer and founder of Rainbow Dreams Educational Foundation, said the event was canceled out of concern for guests’ health and safety.

Pollard said plans are to redo the 20th anniversary next year. The festival is a fundraiser for Rainbow Dreams Academy charter school, and last year’s celebration at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park drew almost 3,000 guests for music and dancing and scholarship presentations.

Juneteenth is “like Fourth of July for black people,” Pollard says. It’s a celebration of freedom, as well as a reminder that “African American people helped build this country.”

Juneteenth this year occurs against a backdrop of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and a heightened focus on racial inequality. Claytee White suspects that would have given this year’s celebration added resonance.

“We know that, even today, we are still fighting for those same freedoms we were supposed to have been granted at that time,” says White, director of the Oral History Research Center at UNLV Libraries.

White grew up in North Carolina as the daughter of sharecroppers, but “we didn’t know what Juneteenth was,” she says. “I did not hear of it until the ’70s. I was living in Los Angeles (and) there were a lot of people around me in Los Angeles from Texas. They knew about Juneteenth and celebrated it.”

Continuing lessons

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It doesn’t commemorate the end of discrimination and racism.

“This is one thing I really have to drill into my classes, especially for students who, this might be their first African American history or first African American studies class: Post-June 19, 1865, is just one moment,” Parry says.

The hope that came with the abolition of slavery “faded as soon as Reconstruction governments were toppled over by white supremacist (governments),” says Parry, who recalls sociologist and author W.E.B. Du Bois’ observation that “the slave went free; stood a brief moment in the sun, then moved back again toward slavery.”

“What we see in African American history is broken promises. Every step forward is a step or two back,” Parry says.

As a unifying holiday, “this would be the year (Juneteenth is) probably needed the most, even from Americans more broadly, as more people pay attention to what’s going on and listening and rising up and trying to change the status quo,” Parry says.

At the same time, he adds, “any holiday that deals strictly with black Americans’ experience is one of highs and lows. You want to celebrate the moment when freedom, or, at least, the formal abolition of slavery, came. That does mean something within the legacy of African Americans in this country.

“But at the same time, every holiday is approached with trepidation. You cannot assume, as an example, because slavery is abolished, it doesn’t mean something else can’t come along and take its place.”

Recognition that “freedom did come,” Parry says, also means recognizing that “freedom must continue to be fought for.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys @reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada businesses get more than 600 coronavirus-related complaints
Nevada businesses get more than 600 coronavirus-related complaints
2
Control Board requires masks at casino table games in Nevada
Control Board requires masks at casino table games in Nevada
3
One clue helped FBI, police solve daring armored truck heists
One clue helped FBI, police solve daring armored truck heists
4
Fiore leaves Las Vegas council meeting while being criticized
Fiore leaves Las Vegas council meeting while being criticized
5
Positive test at Mayfair Supper Club 1st of many on Strip, experts predict
Positive test at Mayfair Supper Club 1st of many on Strip, experts predict
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Jara to present school reopening plan to CCSD board next week - VIDEO
A much-anticipated plan for reopening doors at the Clark County School District will come before the board next week, according to Superintendent Jesus Jara.
Foster mom corrals an armful of kids at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children - Video
Tytaliayah Parker cares her five foster kids and her biological daughter at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Resident of apartment complex where fire occurred said he didn’t hear fire alarm - Video
Travis Mattsson, who has lived at Siegel Suites Las Vegas Boulevard for a year, said he didn’t hear a fire alarm in his unit. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vigil held in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Forced Trajectory Project conducted a vigil downtown on Saturday evening to honor those lost to police violence. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Volunteer drivers deliver restaurant-quality meals to those in need - Video
Graffiti Bao, a restaurant, is partnering with Delivering with Dignity to provide restaurant-quality meals to those in need. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Black Lives Matter, anti-racism rally held in Las Vegas - Video
More than 1,000 people protested peacefully in Kianga Isoke Palacio Park near Doolittle Community Center in the Historic Westside neighborhood of Las Vegas on Friday night, June 5. It was a Black Lives Matter rally and candlelight vigil for George Floyd and other black Americans who have died in confrontations with police. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Soul City WiFi Project brings free internet to Historic Westside Las Vegas - Video
Steven Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation speaks at a press conference about the creation of a free WiFi network to help underserved communities, followed by a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Academic Excellence Awards 2020 - Video
The Las Vegas Review Journal's Academic Excellence program is designed to recognized 1st thru 12th grade students in Southern Nevada who exhibit academic achievement, community involvement, and leadership in and out of the classroom.
A motorist driving recklessly lost control of their vehicle and smashed into a house
Las Vegas police said a motorist driving recklessly lost control of their vehicle, which then smashed into a house at 401 South Torrey Pines Drive. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Areas of Red Rock Canyon reopen - Video
The BLM Southern Nevada District reopened access to areas of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on June 1, 2020, including; Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive, Red Rock Overlook, Late Night Trailhead, Red Spring Boardwalk, Calico Basin and Kraft Mountain Trailheads. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rebel store looted
The manager of a Rebel gas station talks about looting at the Tropicana and Koval store over the weekend. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street Experience is counting down to reopening - Video
A countdown clock is running for the reopening of the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CrossFit Apollo reopens after COVID-19 shutdown - Video
CrossFit Apollo gym co-owner and a member talk about their first day back, Friday, May 29, 2020, after gyms and fitness centers were closed during the coronavirus shutdown. (Glenn Puit and Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gym owner Rob Martinez talks about reopening.
Rob Martinez, owner of The Gym Las Vegas, talks about reopening his gym under Phase Two of Nevada's reopening plan. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas gyms reopen.
Desiree Ford talks about getting back to the gym after Nevada moves into Phase Two of its reopening plan. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CrossFit gym reopens
Chad Cole, co-owner of CrossFit Apollo, talks about the reopening of his gym as Nevada moves into Phase Two. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MountainView Hospital protest
Nurses at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas hold a protest Thursday morning over what they say are planned layoffs and pay cuts by the hospital’s owner, HCA Healthcare. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 testing site moves to UNLV Tropicana parking garage - Video
New Clark County COVID-19 testing site at UNLV Tropicana Avenue parking garage opens Wednesday and includes pediatric and walk-up testing. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas - Video
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka confirmed a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway just before 9 a.m., Monday, May 25, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas man runs 100-mile marathon for veterans on Memorial Day - Video
Pete Madredes ran a 100-mile marathon at Exploration Peak Park in Las Vegas to raise money for Mission 22, a nonprofit that supports veterans with mental illness. He started Sunday morning, May 24, and ended Memorial Day morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neon Museum reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
The Neon Museum reopened Friday night, May 22, after it shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working at home with kids
Educators Jessica Houchins and Christopher Houchins discuss their work life merged with their parenting life during quarantine, at their home in Henderson on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6.5 earthquake in western Nevada - Video
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake damaged U.S. Highway 95, which was closed west of Tonopah near Coaldale, on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Department)
Southern Nevada Health District discusses contact tracing
Devin Raman, senior disease investigator at SNHD, explains how contact tracing works, noting how local clusters of disease are tracked.
Cowabunga Bay Prepares For Patrons
The management and staff at Cowabunga Bay in hopes of opening soon are implementing coronavirus safety measures to ensure patrons are happy and safe.
Pickleball courts coming to Sunset Park - Video
Clark County officials broke ground Tuesday on a championship pickleball tournament complex at Sunset Park, expected to open by next spring. (Clark County)
Great-grandmother meets great-granddaughter through window
A global pandemic couldn't keep June Watkins from meeting her 1-month-old great-granddaughter, even if it had to be through a window. Christie Jensen, the baby's mother, brought together four generations of women with her mother, DeeDee Jensen, when they brought the baby to meet Watkins for the first time ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday.
Firefighters deliver free pizza to coronavirus testers - VIDEO
The Professional Firefighters of Nevada delivered free pizza and soft drinks to Nevada National Guard members and health care workers who are performing COVID-19 testing at the UNLV School of Medicine. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash - VIDEO
One person died at University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash at West Russell and South Fort Apache roads, Thursday morning, May 7. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update
Southern Nevada Health District staff conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
Neighborhood rallies behind grad amid the coronavirus lockdown
Riley Lynn Thacker's mom put a sign in their yard to congratulate her daughter completing her senior year and neighbors followed suit. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST