Junior League of Las Vegas fundraising gala returns to Strip — PHOTOS

The Junior League of Las Vegas brought back its “Paint the Town Red” dinner after a two-year hiatus, free from pandemic restrictions.

David Rodriguez, right, and Katie DeGraff dance during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Clark County Manager Yolanda King, right, the Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree, and Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson pose for a photo during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, Clark County manager, speaks during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas "Paint The Town Red" fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Clark County Manager Yolanda King, left, the Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree, Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal, and Allie Breckenridge, Sunrise Children's Hospital chief operating officer, accepting the Community Impact Award for Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Sunrise Children's Hospital, pose for a photograph during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas "Paint The Town Red" fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The Junior League of Las Vegas hosted its 19th annual Paint the Town Red fundraising gala Saturday at Resorts World Las Vegas on the Strip.

Like many local nonprofits, the Junior League of Las Vegas had been unable to hold its traditional dinner for about two years because of the coronavirus. Saturday’s event brought together hundreds of people, many dressed in Roaring Twenties garb, creating a scene that symbolized a community moving past the worst of the pandemic.

The organization honored longtime member Judy Beal as recipient of the Lifetime Community Achievement Award, Clark County Manager Yolanda King as recipient of the Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award and Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital for outstanding contributions to the Las Vegas community.

The Junior League of Las Vegas provides trained volunteers and funding to community projects such as Help of Southern Nevada’s Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Three Square, the Discovery Children’s Museum, education grants and other impactful community projects and events.