Junior League of Las Vegas fundraising gala returns to Strip — PHOTOS
The Junior League of Las Vegas brought back its “Paint the Town Red” dinner after a two-year hiatus, free from pandemic restrictions.
The Junior League of Las Vegas hosted its 19th annual Paint the Town Red fundraising gala Saturday at Resorts World Las Vegas on the Strip.
Like many local nonprofits, the Junior League of Las Vegas had been unable to hold its traditional dinner for about two years because of the coronavirus. Saturday’s event brought together hundreds of people, many dressed in Roaring Twenties garb, creating a scene that symbolized a community moving past the worst of the pandemic.
The organization honored longtime member Judy Beal as recipient of the Lifetime Community Achievement Award, Clark County Manager Yolanda King as recipient of the Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award and Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital for outstanding contributions to the Las Vegas community.
The Junior League of Las Vegas provides trained volunteers and funding to community projects such as Help of Southern Nevada’s Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Three Square, the Discovery Children’s Museum, education grants and other impactful community projects and events.