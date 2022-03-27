76°F
Junior League of Las Vegas fundraising gala returns to Strip — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2022 - 7:49 am
 
David Rodriguez, right, and Katie DeGraff dance during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Veg ...
David Rodriguez, right, and Katie DeGraff dance during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, right, Chief Executive Officer for ...
Clark County Manager Yolanda King, right, the Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree, and Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson pose for a photo during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Guests celebrate during dinner at the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The ...
Guests celebrate during dinner at the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Elizebeth Tucker, left, and Ashley Wong attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas &#x20 ...
Elizebeth Tucker, left, and Ashley Wong take in the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Shaun DeGraff Band performs during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint ...
The Shaun DeGraff Band performs during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Dr. Sebern Coleman, left, Tya Mathis-Coleman, Kanani Espinoza, Rachel Stephensen, Tierra Jones ...
Dr. Sebern Coleman, left, Tya Mathis-Coleman, Kanani Espinoza, Rachel Stephensen, Tierra Jones and Mike Herenick attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, Chief Executive Officer for Clark C ...
Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, Clark County manager, speaks during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Carol Stueve, left, Jennifer Mallinger-McCormick, Leigh-Anne Mateyka and Stacy Cook attend the ...
Carol Stueve, left, Jennifer Mallinger-McCormick, Leigh-Anne Mateyka and Stacy Cook attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Nick Peterson, left, and Karen Vizzard dance during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas ...
Nick Peterson, left, and Karen Vizzard dance during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Miranda Osiecki, right, and Emily Boyster celebrate after Osiecki bid on and won a husky mix na ...
Miranda Osiecki, right, and Emily Boyster celebrate after Osiecki bid on and won a husky mix puppy named Boisenberry during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, left, Lifetime Community Achievemen ...
Clark County Manager Yolanda King, left, the Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree, Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal, and Allie Breckenridge, Sunrise Children's Hospital chief operating officer, accepting the Community Impact Award for Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital, pose for a photograph during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Carol Kolberg, left, and daughter Beth attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas &#x201 ...
Carol Kolberg, left, and daughter Beth attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Auctioneer Christian Kolberg, middle, congratulates a winning bidder during the 19th annual Jun ...
Auctioneer Christian Kolberg, middle, congratulates a winning bidder during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Hostess Jennifer Lee addresses attendees during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas &#x2 ...
Hostess Jennifer Lee addresses attendees during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Lynn Wetzel, left, Chekesha Palermo and Steph Lowrey-Willson attend the 19th annual Junior Leag ...
Lynn Wetzel, left, Chekesha Palermo and Steph Lowrey-Willson attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Allie Breckenridge, left, Chief Operating Officer, accepts the Community Impact Award on behalf ...
Allie Breckenridge, left, Sunrise Children's Hospital chief operating officer, accepts the Community Impact Award on behalf of Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Guests are served dinner during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The To ...
Guests are served dinner during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Megan Bichsel, right, gestures towards Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal ( ...
Megan Bichsel, right, gestures toward Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal (out of frame) during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal celebrates a winning bid during the 19th ...
Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal celebrates a winning bid during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Zach Conine, right, Nevada State Treasurer, Layke Martin-Connine, Tya Mathis-Coleman and Dr. Se ...
Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine, from right, Layke Martin-Connine, Tya Mathis-Coleman and Dr. Sebern Coleman attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Jane Celera, left, and Andrew Barrera attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas &#x201c ...
Jane Celera, left, and Andrew Barrera attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Jenny and Brandon Baker attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Tow ...
Jenny and Brandon Baker attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal, right, walks towards the stage during t ...
Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal, right, walks toward the stage during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Junior League of Las Vegas hosted its 19th annual Paint the Town Red fundraising gala Saturday at Resorts World Las Vegas on the Strip.

Like many local nonprofits, the Junior League of Las Vegas had been unable to hold its traditional dinner for about two years because of the coronavirus. Saturday’s event brought together hundreds of people, many dressed in Roaring Twenties garb, creating a scene that symbolized a community moving past the worst of the pandemic.

The organization honored longtime member Judy Beal as recipient of the Lifetime Community Achievement Award, Clark County Manager Yolanda King as recipient of the Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award and Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital for outstanding contributions to the Las Vegas community.

The Junior League of Las Vegas provides trained volunteers and funding to community projects such as Help of Southern Nevada’s Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Three Square, the Discovery Children’s Museum, education grants and other impactful community projects and events.

