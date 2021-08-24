Jury awards $38.8M to family in Republic Services wrongful death trial

The two-week wrongful death trial centered on Jazmin Espana, who was struck and killed in 2017.

A Las Vegas jury awarded $38.8 million on Tuesday to the family of an 11-year-old girl who was killed by a Republic Services garbage truck. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jazmin Espana’s family hold up pictures of her after the verdict was read Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. Her mother, Encarnacion Espana, said she forgives the truck driver. She said It won’t bring back her daughter, but it is justice and will hopefully prevent future tragedies. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Julio Cortez-Solano, a Republic Services garbage truck driver who struck and killed 11-year-old Jazmin Espana in 2017, appears in court to testify in the wrongful death trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Aug. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

This undated photo shows Jazmín Espana at Disneyland. Jazmín was 11 when she was struck and killed by a Republic Services garbage truck in 2017. (courtesy Sean Claggett)

District Judge Jacqueline Bluth speaks to attorneys involved in a wrongful death trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Aug. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Las Vegas jury awarded $38.8 million on Tuesday to the family of an 11-year-old girl who was killed by a Republic Services garbage truck.

Jurors began deliberations Monday morning, and by 11:30 a.m., the verdict was read before District Judge Jacqueline Bluth.

Throughout the trial, attorney Sean Claggett asked jurors to award Jazmin’s mother $65 million in damages.

The driver, Julio Cortez-Solano, received several write-ups in the years before the fatality. He was fired and rehired.

Republic Services attorney David Barron argued that the company was proactive in its training and conducted a thorough investigation.

A detective at the scene testified that the garbage truck was already in the crosswalk when Jazmin started walking.

Barron denied that his clients were liable but told the jury that if they were found negligent, $10.25 million, plus funeral expenses, would suffice.

The collision happened after school on Feb. 8, 2017, when Jazmin and her friend Samantha Lopez walked to the intersection of South Sandhill and East Viking roads.

According to testimony during the trial, the garbage truck pulled up next to the girls, and Cortez-Solano and Darryl Bryant, his co-worker and passenger, smiled at them.

The walk signal indicated that the girls could cross the street, and Jazmin started to cross, looking back once to ask Samantha if she was coming.

Seconds later, the truck, which had turned right, hit Jazmin and knocked her to the ground. Video surveillance shows that it never fully stopped at the intersection.

At times during the trial, Cortez-Solano appeared emotional on the stand. Through a Spanish interpreter, he apologized.

“My life has never been the same, and it never will be,” he told jurors.

He said he was sure the girls were still standing on the sidewalk when he made the turn.

Jazmin’s mother, Encarnacion Espana, testified during the trial that her youngest daughter was an intelligent girl who aspired to be a teacher.

Every night, she would read her mother a book.

“They told me the girl lost her life. They pulled my heart out of me with that,” Espana said through a Spanish interpreter. “The only thing I have now are our memories to keep going.”

