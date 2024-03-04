64°F
Local Las Vegas

Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2024 - 12:52 pm
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Las Vegas on Saturday.

Details about the purpose of the visit were not immediately available Monday. Saturday’s visit will mark the vice president’s 11th visit to Nevada since taking office.

Harris last visited Las Vegas in late January to urge Nevadans to cast their ballots for President Joe Biden during an event held ahead of the state’s presidential primary election in Nevada.

The vice president’s visit comes a week after First Lady Jill Biden made a stop in Las Vegas as part of a multistate tour meant to mobilize women voters.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

